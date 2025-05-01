SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a possible triple stabbing in Kendall that sent at least three people to the hospital.

The incident reportedly took place near the 1600 block of Southwest 93rd Court at around 4:30 a.m., Thursday.

Several victims were seen being transported as trauma alerts to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

One victim was seen with bandages around their waist, another with bandages around their head and upper arm.

No word on the circumstances surrounding the incident or whether any potential suspects are in custody.

7News has reached out to officials for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.