MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were taken to the hospital and at least one more was injured after they were hit by a passenger transport cart inside a terminal at Miami International Airport, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the incident happened in Concourse D, Friday afternoon.

Airport officials said a piece of luggage fell onto the gas pedal of the cart. The vehicle accelerated at full speed, struck a column and hit the victims.

At least one person who was not taken to the hospital was treated at the airport.

