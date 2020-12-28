At least 3 hurt after SUV slams into Palmetto Bay diner

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least three people were injured after an SUV slammed into the front of a diner in Palmetto Bay.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene of the crash at Walter’s Restaurant, located along the 17000 block of South Dixie Highway, Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash just after 2:45 p.m. to find an SUV completely inside the business.

The diner is open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., so the crash took place shortly before closing.

It remains unclear how many people were inside of restaurant at the time, but three other people were treated at the scene.

Officials have not specified whether or not anyone was transported to the hospital.

People at the scene who said they know the driver said she was the only one inside of the vehicle.

Crews have since removed the restaurant’s front door as they continue to clear debris.

7News cameras captured the moment the SUV — seen with a Black Heritage History Museum sign attached to the driver’s side door– was towed from the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.