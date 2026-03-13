MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver lost control of a rental SUV and plowed into a bus stop on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, injuring several people, witnesses told 7News.

The crash happened at 38th Street and Collins Avenue, just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

7News has learned that the driver, who is in his 60s, had just rented the vehicle from a nearby Hertz location when he crashed into the stop moments after he pulled onto the street.

Witnesses said four people were waiting at the bus stop at the time: a man and three young women believed to be college-aged.

Officials with Miami Beach Fire Rescue said the man who was waiting at the bus stop suffered a leg injury and was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center.

Paramedics also transported two of the young women to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured the SUV lodged into the bus stop, with shattered glass and a pair of sneakers scattered among the debris.

Police said the driver of the rental SUV was cited for careless driving.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

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