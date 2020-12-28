At least 3 hurt after car slams into Palmetto Bay diner

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — At least three people were injured after a car slammed into the front of a diner in Palmetto Bay.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene of the crash at Walter’s Restaurant, located along the 17000 block of South Dixie Highway, Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash just after 2:45 p.m. to find a Mazda 5 completely inside the business.

The diner is open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., so the crash took place shortly before closing.

A barber who works at Work of Art Barbering, located next door to the diner, said the loud noise startled him.

“I was cutting hair, and the next thing you know is ‘boom,’ like loud,” he said, “and then I see people walking that way. I start walking to the door. I left my client here, and when I walk over there, the car is fully in the restaurant already.”

It remains unclear how many people were inside of restaurant at the time, but three other people were treated at the scene. It’s unknown whether they were inside the restaurant or visiting other stores at the shopping plaza.

Officials have not specified whether or not anyone was transported to the hospital.

People at the scene who said they know the driver said she was the only one inside of the vehicle.

Crews have since removed the restaurant’s front door as they continue to clear debris.

7News cameras captured the moment the Mazda — seen with a Black Heritage History Museum sign attached to the driver’s side door– was towed from the scene.

Code enforcement officials have since responded to the scene.

