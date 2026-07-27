BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least three people were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a boat crash off the coast of Bay Harbor Islands over the weekend, witnesses said.

Two vessels collided in Biscayne Bay, near West Broadview Drive, early Saturday morning.

First reponders raced to face the victims on one of the boats as it sank.

“Fireboat 21, they’re advising boat accident with injuries,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

“Twenty-one-foot white boat sinking, possible patient on board unconscious,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Area resident Joseph Levy said it was just after 1 a.m. when he noticed the commotion.

“I saw a helicopter flying very low over here, which usually doesn’t happen late at night,” he said.

Levy said he immediately took out his cellphone and began to record.

“I saw the fire rescue boat and something in front of it that looked like a lot of boat pieces,” he said.

The impact caused the larger boat to quickly take on water, as those on board escaped.

Witnesses said at least three people were rushed to the hospital, while several others were rescued.

“But I’ve never seen an accident over here,” said Levy.

The smaller boat was left with its bow torn apart. It was towed away on Sunday.

As of Monday morning, it remains unclear how the boats collided, as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission continues to investigate. 7News has reached out to the agency for an update on the victims and to learn more about how the crash happened and what happened to that larger boat.

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