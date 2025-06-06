SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were seen battling a massive fire that engulfed at least three vessels on Sunny Isles Beach.

Bright orange flames illuminated the sky as a large response from police and fire rescue was seen in the area of the 400 block of Northeast 163rd Street of Sunny Isles Boulevard at around 5:15 a.m., Friday.

The Coast Guard has since responded and is assisting fire rescue efforts on the water.

7News drones hovered over the scene, where thick black smoke rose into the air and into the 400 Sunny Isles Residences and Marina complex nearby.

Residents told 7News they woke up to the flames. They say what started as a little fire quickly spiraled out of control.

“We see a little fire starting at a boat, and now it’s like three boats that caught fire; it’s crazy,” one man told 7News.

Due to a potential hazard, fire rescue crews have since evacuated the nearby building. Traffic does not appear to be impeded.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, no injuries have been reported.

The potential cause of the fire, as well as the extent of the damages, is currently unknown.

