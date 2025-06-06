SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a massive fire engulfed at least three vessels on Sunny Isles Beach.

Bright orange flames illuminated the sky as a large response from police and fire rescue was seen in the area of the 400 block of Northeast 163rd Street of Sunny Isles Boulevard at around 5:15 a.m., Friday.

The Coast Guard has since responded and assisted fire rescue efforts on the water.

7News drones hovered over the scene, where thick black smoke rose into the air and into the 400 Sunny Isles Residences and Marina complex nearby.

Residents told 7News they woke up to the fire alarm. They say what started as a little fire quickly spiraled out of control.

“We woke up, alarms, we thought it was one of those false alarm tests, then it just kept going and going. Then we stepped out as we both live on the first floor,” one man told 7News. “Then we see a little fire starting at a boat, and now it’s like three boats that caught fire; it’s crazy. It’s scary. My friends took their baby and just ran away. There’s too much smoke.”

Due to a potential hazard, fire rescue crews have since evacuated the nearby building. Traffic does not appear to be impeded.

The fire has since been placed under control, although crews are still on the scene looking for hotspots. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, no injuries have been reported.

The potential cause of the fire, as well as the extent of the damages, is currently unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.