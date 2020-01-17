At least 20 dirt bike, ATV riders spotted in NW Miami-Dade ahead of MLK Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - About two dozen dirt bike and all-terrain vehicle riders have been spotted in Northwest Miami-Dade, marking the return of a dangerous tradition ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Even though the actual holiday is still three days away, 7News cameras captured the non-street legal vehicles along Northwest 71st Street and 20th Avenue, Friday evening.

Dirt bike and ATV riders were seen popping wheelies and blocking traffic in the area.

Despite repeated warnings from police, hundreds of riders will likely hit the roads and highways on Monday, snarling traffic.

Each year, police make a handful of arrests for traffic violations and seize dozens of ATVs and motorcycles.

