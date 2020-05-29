2 hurt after shooting in Nordstrom at Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities have responded to a shooting that left at least two people hurt at a department store in Aventura Mall.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to Nordstrom, just after 11 a.m., Friday.

#AventuraPolice is working a crime scene at the @AventuraMall The area has been secured and we do not have any other threats to the community at this time. This is an active crime scene investigation. Please avoid the area until further notice. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/xP6pZ8F3Yp — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) May 29, 2020

7SkyForce HD hovered above where two people could be seen being wheeled to nearby ambulances.

Several customers could also be seen being led out of the store by officers.

Police said the area was secured, but an active investigation continues.

“We do not have any other threats to the community at this time,” the department wrote on Twitter.

Officials said the victims were transported to Aventura Hospital’s North Trauma Center.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.