At least 2 hospitalized after shooting outside Miami Gardens convenience store

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire rang out in the parking lot of a convenience store in Miami Gardens, sending at least two people to the hospital, witnesses said.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene of the shooting along the 20700 block of Northwest 32nd Avenue, just before 8:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Upon arrival, responding officers found male victims suffering from gunshots.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence in the parking lot, late Tuesday night.

Police said this appears to have been a targeted shooting, but witnesses said there were plenty of customers in the parking lot at the time of the incident

Officials did not provide a number of victims, but witnesses at the scene told 7News at least two people were struck by bullets.

Paramedics have transported the victims to area hospital in unknown conditions.

Police have not provided any details about a possible shooter or shooters, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

