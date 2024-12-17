NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A destructive accident in Northwest Miami-Dade left several people injured and at least two hospitalized.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the incident occurred when a vehicle collided with the back of a Miami-Dade County bus in the area of NW 71st Street and 21st Avenue at around 8:05 Monday evening.

The silver car sustained considerable damage.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, at least two passengers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The extent of their injuries are unclear.

A witness told 7News off camera the car was moving at a high speed prior to a crash.

Another witness told 7News he heard a helicopter flying above the neighborhood.

Miami-Dade and City of Miami Police officers were on the scene investigating and looking inside the silver car.

Whether the victims were in the vehicle or the county bus is currently unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.