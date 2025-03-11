MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police Department detectives are searching for a driver connected to a hit-and-run accident involving a moped.

Officials reopened the road after towing away the abandoned vehicle believed to be responsible.

Police say the driver took off on foot after crashing into a moped at the intersection of Northeast 79th Street and Fifth Avenue around 11:30 p.m., Monday.

The moped, left mangled on the road of the Midpoint shopping plaza, carried multiple passengers who were all injured.

Miami Fire Rescue responded, transporting one of the passengers, a 23-year-old female, to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

According to witnesses, the driver, after crashing into the moped, returned to the scene of the crime before the police arrived.

“The girl was pulling out on a green light; they ran a red light and ran her over,” said one man. “They ran her over. Her moped’s sitting right there. The car is sitting there. They left the car. They ran through the park twice, then came back to the car to get evidence. They just left her for dead.”

Authorities have not yet confirmed the condition of the second passenger.

Police are still searching for the driver.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.