MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person was reportedly killed in a violent overnight crash in Miami Springs.

Miami Springs Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle wreck at Northwest 42nd Avenue and 36th Street, at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers shut down roads near the intersection while they investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

7News has reached out to Miami Springs Police for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.