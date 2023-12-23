NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade that has led to southbound lane closures and traffic tie-ups.

A traffic camera captured Florida Highway Patrol troopers diverting southbound traffic to the express lanes south of the Golden Glades Interchange, just after 6 p.m., Saturday.

The crash has also led to the closure of the Florida Turnpike ramp to I-95 and the State Road 826 ramp to I-95, as troopers continue to investigate.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Authorities have not provided details about the number of vehicles or victims involved in the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.