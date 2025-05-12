MIAMI (WSVN) - At least one person was hospitalized following a shooting in Miami.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 56th Street on Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 16-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Detectives said a second person was dropped off at the hospital in a silver car with a gunshot wound.

Deputies said a car was found riddled with bullets in the area of Interstate 95.

Officials are investigating whether the two incidents are related.

