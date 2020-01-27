At least 1 injured after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after, police said, they were shot in Miami.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to a ShotSpotter call along the 200 block of Northwest 53rd Street, just after 7:30 p.m., Monday.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Shortly after, police said, two other people showed up to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. However, it remains unclear whether they are related to the same shooting.

Detectives have not provided any details about a possible gunman, as they continue to investigate.

