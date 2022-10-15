MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken at least one person to the hospital after, officials said, a passenger flight encountered turbulence while en route to Miami International Airport.

7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance and police cruisers on a tarmac at Miami International Airport, Friday night.

According to MIA officials, American Airlines flight 466 experienced turbulence after taking off from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, several hours earlier.

Airport officials said some passengers were in need of medical attention as a result.

Passengers Kedian Ramsuchit, Florentin Berge and Bobby Lalague said they feared for their lives.

MDFR officials confirmed they transported one person to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.

It remains unclear whether or not other passengers were transported by private ambulance.

