FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - An out-of-control driver careened into a Florida City home and slammed into a bedroom, narrowly missing a teen and leading first responders to take at least one person to the hospital.

7News cameras on Saturday captured major cleanup underway at the home, hours after the overnight crash.

Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Neighbors said they heard a loud boom.

“There’s kids that live there, so I was already worried, because I know kids live right here in this corner house,” said a woman who lives in the area.

The homeowner said his 17-year-old son was sleeping in his bedroom when a SUV came crashing through. The boy suffered an injury to his foot and has some back pain.

But the same could not be said for at least one of the people who were in the SUV, who had to be airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center.

Cameras showed the front passenger side of the vehicle destroyed from the impact, as well as a big gaping hole left behind.

People in the area said they worry about the cars speeding down this road.

“It’s just horrible, like it worries me. I feel like there should be a fence or something that should be put there,” said the woman who lives in the area.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.