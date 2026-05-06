SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took at least one person to the hospital after an SUV crashed into the front of a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the overnight wreck on the corner of Southwest 58th Avenue and 62nd Terrace, early Wednesday morning.

7News cameras captured the metallic blue SUV involved in the front lawn of the property with its air bags deployed and all of its doors open.

It’s still not clear how the vehicle ended upgoing through a fence and coming to rest in the front of the pink house, which is located a few blocks away from the University of Miami’s Coral Gables campus, at around 3:45 a.m.

Paramedics took at least one occupant in the SUV to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Back at the scene, cameras captured bricks from the house on the ground, as well as a broken pillar. It is also unknown whether or not someone was inside at the time.

MDSO detectives have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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