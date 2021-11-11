HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken at least one person to the hospital following reports of a shooting during a possible armed robbery in a Hialeah neighborhood.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence outside of a home along West 23rd Street, near Eighth Avenue, at around 4 p.m., Thursday.

Hialeah Fire Rescue units also responded to the scene after they received reports of a man with gunshot wounds.

First responders arrived to find a man with deep lacerations to his neck and hand. It remains unclear whether or not he was shot.

The patients have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

The home has been cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape, as officers were seen speaking with one person in the driveway.

Cameras also showed other people who said they are family members arriving at the orange residence.

Police have not yet confirmed the reports of the incident, as they continue to investigate.

Stay tuned to WSVN 7 News and wsvn.com for updates on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.