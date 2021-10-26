SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has been taken to the hospital following a police-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 115th Avenue, Monday night.

Officials said the shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m.

Just after 10 p.m., 7News cameras captured an active scene, as police closed off a large area.

Crime scene investigators are currently preventing access to several area businesses located in shopping plazas on both sides of Quail Roost Drive, as they continue to search for clues.

Paramedics have taken at least one victim to an area hospital in unknown condition.

However, police have not specified how many people have been injured nor provided further details about the shooting, as they continue their investigation.

