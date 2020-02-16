At least 1 hospitalized after crash in Miami causes pole to fall on parked cars

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took at least one person to the hospital after, police said, a crash caused a pole to come down on two parked cars near a major intersection in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Biscayne Boulevard, near Northeast 62nd Street, just after 5:10 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said two vehicles were involved in the collision that caused the pole to topple onto the parked cars.

7News cameras captured paramedics loading a man onto an ambulance. He was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

It remains unclear whether other people were injured.

