VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken at least one person into custody after a boat believed to be a migrant vessel came ashore in Virginia Key.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the boat on the sand south of a water treatment facility on the east side of the key, not far from the Rickenbacker Causeway, at around 6:15 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said the vessel made landfall just before 6 p.m.

City of Miami Police said officers are searching for more people believed to have fled into the bushes near the shore.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Miami-Dade Police units have also responded to the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.