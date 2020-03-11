At least 1 dead following crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has died following a serious crash in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 215th Street and 33rd Avenue, just before 4 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where several people could be seen being wheeled into an ambulance and a waiting rescue chopper.

Officials said three people were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s North Trauma Center.

According to fire officials, there were nine patients in total resulting from the crash.

Four patients suffered minor injuries, and four others suffered serious injuries and are listed in critical condition, fire officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

