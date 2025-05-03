SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcycle crash on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade has led to lane closures and left at least one person dead, authorities said.

Traffic cameras showed only one northbound lane open near Southwest 152nd Street, Saturday evening.

Officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they rushed one person to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol said this is a deadly crash, but troopers have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate how it happened.

Drivers are advised to avoid the are and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.