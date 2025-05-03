SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcycle crash on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade left at least one person dead and led to hours-long lane closures, authorities said.

Traffic cameras showed only one northbound lane open near Southwest 152nd Street, Saturday evening.

Officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they rushed one person to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol said this is a deadly crash, but troopers have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate how it happened.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

