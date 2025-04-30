MIAMI (WSVN) - At least one person has died after a confrontation escalated into gunfire in the heart of Miami’s Brickell area.

Cellphone video captured the massive police response after the fatal shooting in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and First Avenue at around 1:00 a.m., Wednesday.

Upon arrival, City of Miami police officers located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He has since succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary information revealed that a confrontation took place, which then escalated into a shooting.

Crime scene tape and evidence markings surrounded a gray SUV covered in bullet holes directly outside the Brickell City Center as police worked to uncover the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“We were sitting and having fun and eating here, and suddenly we heard so many shots, like seven or eight or nine, and then in less than one minute, like, so many cops came and everything. And we saw that they started closing the streets and everything,” said Mohammed Sabbuba, a witness. “I don’t know what happened exactly, but we hear that one guy is down, and there is another girl also, so we don’t know exactly what happened. We’re not allowed to go over there to see what happened.”

Those who live and work in the area were shocked to learn about what transpired overnight.

“Honestly, I’m very surprised. I usually walk here every morning around 6 or 6:30 a.m., so, like, I’m very shocked. I don’t know if I can walk this path again,” said a man.

The identity of the victim, or any potential suspects, is currently unclear.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

