WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a South Florida stop to announce a new system of charter schools that will be opening in the state, starting in Miami-Dade County.

7News cameras on Thursday captured the governor at Florida International University in West Miami-Dade as he announced the expansion of school choice by opening a new charter school system called Success Academy.

The charter schools were started in New York, and now they’re coming to Florida, thanks to a mix of state funding and private donations, including a $50 million from the CEO of Citadel, a hedge fund company that relocated its headquarters from New York to South Florida.

DeSantis said Success Academy will be opening some brand-new schools, but they will also be able to overtake underperforming public schools or empty spaces through Florida’s Schools of Hope program.

The governor said this will give students who may not have had great education a chance to do something different.

“We believe, regardless of where you’re from, regardless of how much money your parents have, regardless of your ethnic heritage, regardless of whether you’re male or female, that you have an ability to succeed, if you’re given the proper tools to have a really good education,” said DeSantis.

Eva Moskowitz, the president of Success Academy, also spoke at Thursday’s news conference.

“[These schools] are not only going to help poorest and most vulnerable children in Florida, but I think you’re going to set a national standard for the country,” she said.

Success Academy did not specify the location of its Miami-Dade location, which should be opening during the 2027-28 school year. Officials said many more locations are expected to open throughout the state, but there is no word on opening dates for them.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.