MIAMI (WSVN) - A real estate broker, facing sexual assault charges for his alleged involvement in the Alexander brothers’ decades-long sex trafficking case, surrendered himself to authorities Wednesday morning.

Ohad Fisherman arrived at the courthouse in Downtown Miami, where he faced a judge for his arraignment. He was fingerprinted and his mug shot was taken.

During his court appearance, a judge set Fisherman’s bond to $25,000. His mother-in-law offered to put of a surety of $260,000, which means if Fisherman doesn’t show up for his next hearing, he will have to pay that money.

Fisherman is facing sexual assault charges related to a 2016 New Year’s Eve incident involving prominent luxury real-estate twin brothers, Oren and Alon Alexander.

According to court documents, Fisherman held down the victim while the brothers took turns sexually assaulting her.

His lawyer said he has not seen any evidence for the allegations against him.

Once Fisherman pays his bond, he will be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor.

His next court hearing is set for Friday.

