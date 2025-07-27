CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some dedicated journalism students showed off their work to cap off a fulfilling summer workshop at the University of Miami.

Miami Montage is not your typical summer school. For three weeks, a group of students took over UM’s School of Communication in Coral Gables.

The program is made possible thanks to generous donations from former journalist Peace Sullivan and James Ansin, the co-president of WSVN and Sunbeam Television Corporation.

From podcasts to photo essays, these students produced it all, living the newsroom life on campus and out in the field as they covered real stories across South Florida.

“Having, I guess, a group of students just like me, being prepared and doing journalism and being passionate about that, it gives me hope for, like, other generations that we’re gonna be the ones giving kids the news, giving the next generation the correct news,” said student Lauren Carias.

This year’s program wrapped up Saturday at the Bill Cosford Cinema on UM’s campus, where students showcased their work and heard from industry professionals, including 7News anchor Craig Stevens.

