MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is celebrating tree time.

Embracing the holiday spirit, the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade is continuing its Christmas tree sale at the Hank Kline location along Southwest 32nd Avenue, just off US 1 in Miami, throughout the week.

The organization’s festive initiative, aimed at bringing joy to the community, offers Christmas trees for $65 each. Proceeds from the sale contribute to funding the club’s year-round activities and staff.

“So it’s a good time, and a good time for families to celebrate, get closer, spend time together and we’re all about family that’s what the club is all about. Being able to spend more time with family,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of the Boys and Girls Club Miami-Dade. “Being able to spend more time with the kids. So that’s what we do and our mission, which is to serve those in our community, and this is another opportunity to do that.”

The Christmas tree sale will continue until the end of the week or until all trees are sold. The club encourages the community to participate in this initiative and support its mission of serving and bringing joy to the local community.

