SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Wicked weather across South Florida ignited a tornado touchdown in Southwest Miami-Dade and triggered a flood advisory in parts of Broward.

Just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, The National Weather Service confirmed a thunderstorm produced a short-lived EF-0 tornado near Southwest 196th Street and 147th Avenue at around 1:20 p.m.

Meteorologists said the tornado that traveled south along Southwest 147th Avenue until just north of 200th Street.

The intense winds knocked a tractor-trailer on its side, injuring the driver. He has been taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Multiple 7News viewers sent in video of the funnel cloud.

Witness Julio Ramirez described what he saw while on the road.

“Suddenly, I saw the tornado coming down, approximately about maybe a mile away from us,” he said. “I saw the tornado when it was hitting, and I decided to make a left turn just to avoid the tornado coming toward me. Thank God nothing happened. I just walked away from it.”

Strong wind gusts were reported across Miami-Dade, including 56 mph in West Kendall, 45 mph in Miami and 37 mph in Opa-Locka.

Cellphone video showed hail coming down in a Miami Springs neighborhood.

Broward County has not been immune to the inclement weather. Wind gusts of 49 mph were reported in Pembroke Pines, where a resident sent in a picture of a downed tree.

It has been a soggy Thursday afternoon across the region, with 3.47 inches of rain reported in West Kendall, 2.86 in the Hammocks, 1.99 in Cutler Bay. North of the county line, 2.67 inches were reported in Plantation and 1.69 in Hollywood.

NWS officials issued a flood advisory across a wide swath of Broward, extending from Sunrise to Dania Beach and parts of Pembroke Pines, but it has since been allowed to expire.

