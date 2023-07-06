MIAMI (WSVN) - Another heat advisory is making it challenging for South Floridians to keep cool, but first responders have a few suggestions to deal with those record temperatures and heat indexes.

City of Miami Fire crews not only had to deal with the heat on Thursday. They put out a warehouse fire while getting scorched by the ball of fire in the sky.

“We do more rotations when we’re working in excessive heat conditions like this, and in an extensive operation like you see now,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

Battling fires is among the hottest jobs under the South Florida.

“The important part of it is what we call that rehab, reducing that body temperature down to a normal limit so that you are able to perform your task,” said Carroll.

7News cameras captured crews recovering in a tent nearby with misting fans and water.

A heat advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Cooling showers, however, are moving across the Florida Keys, Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rainfall is also moving through parts of southern Miami-Dade County.

How high were the temperatures? Miami tied a 2020 record of 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

The hot and humid conditions can be hard to handle for locals, especially those who have to work outside, like a roofing crew that has to handle hot tar.

But it’s no breeze for tourists either.

7News spoke with three men visiting from Virginia, where it’s in the 80s.

“I’m sweating just standing,” said the first man.

“Just trying to stay cool, trying not to burn my head, you know,” said the second man.

“I was wearing jeans at one point, That was a bad idea,” said the third man.

People posed in front of South Beach Clock Tower along Ocean Drive. The thermometer read 95 degrees, but the “feels like” temperatures in South Florida ranged from 105 to 113 degrees.

“Here now, it’s very, very, very hot,” said a woman.

The City of Miami provided some tips on how to beat the heat, which include the following:

search for air conditioning

drink plenty of water

avoid heavy work outside

wear light clothing

make sure you check on family members and neighbors

never leave pets or people in a vehicle

watch for signs of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke

know when it’s time to call 911



Signs of heatstroke include an extremely high body temperature, red, hot and dry skin with no sweat, a rapid strong pulse and dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness.

This time of year, it’s not just hot, it is dangerously hot, and just like firefighters have a plan to deal with the heat, residents and visitors should as well.

Crews were able to put out the warehouse fire in less than an hour.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.