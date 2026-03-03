MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the Jewish community celebrated Purim as an increased police presence continues across South Florida due to heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Outside a local synagogue in Miami Beach, police cars were present as people left religious services on Monday night.

Some told 7News that the sight of law enforcement brings them comfort.

“Very safe, very safe here in Florida. Amazing, love it here,” said an eventgoer. “I don’t feel threatened here, but I just feel it’s OK to have some police.”

The Jewish community in South Florida and around the world celebrated Purim, a holiday that commemorates freedom and deliverance.

“They love to celebrate, they love life,” said a congregation member.

Heightened security has been present ever since the attacks on Iran over the weekend. Local leaders consulted with police to increase security at synagogues.

“We are always prepared, we are always on the highest alert,” said Audra Berg, the president of Jewish Federation of Broward County. “Immediately, our partners in local police departments showed up at local synagogues at community agency events because they just know that when something happens, we all need to remain vigilant.”

“Be strong, be proud, don’t shy away,” said Rabbi Raphael Tennenhaus from Chabad of South Broward.

While thousands celebrate this week, law enforcement in South Florida made their presence known.

“Our priority is public safety. Residents should expect extra patrols in their area,” said Grace Marot with Hallandale Police. “We do urge our residents that if they see something, please call us, say something.”

Local leaders are looking to the future and plan to keep their communities safe.

“We have the infrastructure in place for everybody to be able to go about their lives and not be scared,” said Berg.

Officials said there have been no specific threats against South Florida.

