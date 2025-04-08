SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shoppers across South Florida are buying appliances, clothing and other items expected to go up in price when a new round of tariffs goes into effect.

7News cameras captured shoppers who flocked to a Best Buy location in Southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday, hours before the new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are set to take effect.

“I would like to start buying things before it gets bad,” said shopper Julio Iglesias

“Just looking to see what prices are,” said shopper David Solomon.

Panic purchasing is picking up, as South Floridians clear shop shelves in anticipation of rising prices.

Financial Advisor Richard Barnett spoke with 7News about the matter.

“We might see this over the next few months, kind of in two waves,” he said. One is, ‘Well, look at the increase in cost week to week,’ and then, ‘OK, wait a minute, I’m surprised by something I thought may not have been obviously impacted is now seeing shortages or cost increases.'”

The latest round of tariffs is set to go into effect at midnight on Wednesday.

Some shoppers did not wait to stock up on big ticket items ahead of the potential increase…

“AMaybe a coupole of TVs, maybe a couple computers,” said shopper Jacob Turner.

Shoppers picked up Samsung, Sony and LG flat-screens and other electronics, as products manufactured outside of the U.S. flew off shelves.

“Laptops, you know, general purpose electronics are going to be, you know, that inventory will then be burned off or consumed,” said Barnett.

Barnett said the pain in the pocketbook for big-ticket items like iPhones, computers and other electronics is something purchasers should prepare to see come in waves.

“And then, we’re gonna see another wave of price changes and increases that really reflect that new products moving through the supply chain into retail,” he said.

But for some shoppers who spoke with 7News said they’re not concerned at the moment.

“I’m really not worried about tariffs at all,” said shopper Turner. “I think it’ll actually be a good thing for the country overall, in the long term. Of course, there’s gonna be some headwinds in the short term, but yeah, whatever I need to buy, I’m just gonna buy it.”

These shopper called their saving habits their safety net.

“In terms of large-ticket prices, you know, purchasing things, I’m not really worried about it, you know?” said shopper Justin Staten. “I think those are things you budget for.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.