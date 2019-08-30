As plywood sheets and shutters go up, good Samaritans help in Dorian preps

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Floridians cover their homes and businesses with plywood and put up shutters in preparation for a possible strike by Hurricane Dorian, some good Samaritans took the opportunity to assist those who needed a little help completing the big task.

7News cameras followed Rodney Robinson as he installed plywood sheets at a home in Fort Lauderdale. It’s the fourth house he has boarded up on Friday, and he hasn’t even boarded his own yet.

“I can put mine up in the rain,” he said.

Robinson was helping out his neighbor, Edward Smith, who suffered a stroke some time ago.

“In my early life, I had problems. He helped me out, so I return the favor,” said Robinson.

“I knew I could count on him,” said Smith.

When asked what he would have done without Robinson’s help, Smith replied, “I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know. It would be hard to make it without him.”

As Dorian inches closer to the Sunshine State, the urgency to protect properties continues to grow.

In North Miami, Valerie and her husband put up boards around their apartment complex.

“We like to take care of our neighbors, and we like to help others. It’s what we do,” said Valerie.

Meanwhile, employees at a Miami Shores marketing firm left their desks to cut plywood and cover windows and doors before clocking out.

“You’ve got to prepare. You’ve got to be safe [rather] than sorry,” said an employee.

Back in Fort Lauderdale, Bill Reid, the service manager for Superior Street Power Sports, not only planned to board up but waterproof the bay doors as best he could.

“They call for a 10-foot surge, we prepare for a 5-foot, and then we’re happy when there’s none, but we prepare,” he said.

Back at Smith’s house, Robinson faced a hard reality.

“This is basically a two-man job,” he said.

Enter Harry Kelley and Jerry Bitz, two 14-year-olds who just happened to be walking home from school.

Robinson put the teens to work, making the job of protecting Smith’s home considerably easier.

“It looked like he needed help, so we just came over and decided to help him and ask him if he needed any help,” said Kelley.

“He probably needed help, and he didn’t have anybody to do it. I wanted to be a good neighbor and help him,” said Bitz.

