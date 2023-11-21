MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is celebrating tree time.

The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade is selling Christmas trees at its Hank Kline location along Southwest 32nd Avenue, just off US 1 in Miami.

Proceeds fund the club’s activities and staff, year-round.

“So it’s a good time, and a good time for families to celebrate, get closer, spend time together and we’re all about family that’s what the club is all about. Being able to spend more time with family,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of the Boys and Girls Club Miami-Dade. “Being able to spend more time with the kids. So that’s what we do and our mission, which is to serve those in our community, and this is another opportunity to do that.”

The trees are $65 dollars, and the club is open all week until supplies run out.

