As Florida nears 600,000 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate stays below 10%

MIAMI (WSVN) - There are now more than 597,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 10,274 deaths, but the state’s positivity rate has remained relatively low in recent days, health officials said.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 597,597 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,311 from Friday’s update.

There are now 151,214 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 68,891 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 40,387, and 1,694 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

But there are some good news as the pandemic presses on. The Sunshine State recorded its 10th day in a row below 10% positivity rate of new cases.

The downward trend is a good sign, but officials said South Florida is not in the clear just yet.

“We haven’t reached the ideal point to open up more businesses just yet, and believe me, I’m the first one who wants to get our economy moving again,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Health officials reported 36,329 hospital admissions statewide, as well as 106 COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, a grim projection shows the U.S. could reach 300,000 deaths by the end of the year.

“We have a worse scenario in what we release, and that’s many, many more deaths,” said Dr. Chris Murray with the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington

A new model released by the institute said that if Americans don’t take things seriously, the country could see a significant spike in December.

“It really depends on what we do, both indiviudally and what governments do,” said Murray.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump accused the Food and Drug Administration of delaying a vaccine until after the election.

In a tweet, he wrote, “The deep state or whoever over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed and saving lives!”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to the tweet, accusing the president of politicizing the FDA.

“This was a very dangerous statement on the part of the president, even for him,” she said.

Back in South Florida, Florida Atlantic University announced it’s pausing fall football practice after reports of three players testing positive for COVID-19.

The announcement comes a day after the University of Miami reported at least four students tested positive for the virus, and several others are showing symptoms.

All of them are now quarantined, as the rest of the student body tries to adapt to a new normal.

“Keeping your mask on, like sanitizing. It’s frustrating, because you’re trying to make friends, but you also have to realize it’s a new world, change,” said a student.

