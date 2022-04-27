MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida shop stepped in to make sure some high school students in need have all they need to be able to attend their prom.

It was a special day for students from Booker T. Washington High School.

On Wednesday, they shopped for their prom outfits, but they didn’t have to pay a dime, thanks to Prom Boutique at Lindsey Hopkins Technical College.

Prom is a rite of passage many students look forward to, but it can be costly, so the shop offered them everything from brand-new dresses, tuxedos, dress shoes and all the accessories students need.

Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres was there helping the students shop.

“This is one of the highlights, this is one of the activities that really surface to the top, in terms of what it does for the self-esteem of students, for their sense of belonging in such an important school event,” said Dotres.

Booker T. Washington’s valedictorian, Ashley Ortiz, explained why the gesture means so much to her.

“It’s very helpful, because my family is struggling a little bit, and being able to get this opportunity, it really makes me really happy,” she said.

Several feet away, The Shop continues to help students throughout the year with everything from clothing, supplies and backpacks.

To contact The Shop, to volunteer, or make an appointment, send an email to TheShop@dadeschools.net. You can also reach them at 305-579-0300.

