NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An artist unveiling a mural intended to celebrate and protect African American History.

Marvin Weeks revealed the first of four murals in a series titled Awaken Minds.

The other three will be spread across the state.

He says it’s intended to celebrate and protect African American history across the state and address the importance of inclusivity in public school curriculums.

If you’d like to check it out in person the mural is located along Northwest 17th Avenue and 58th street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

