MIAMI (WSVN) - The art world’s spotlight turns to South Florida as the 33rd annual Art Miami unveils its VIP opening Tuesday, marking the commencement of one of the most anticipated events in contemporary and modern art.

With 170 international galleries, this original and longest-running art fair promises a visual feast at CONTEXT Art Miami, located at One Herald Plaza in downtown Miami.

As the epicenter of Art Week, this edition will feature over 900 artists, showcasing investment-quality paintings, sculptures, and more. From London to Tokyo, Paris to Miami, the event spans 31 countries, solidifying its status as a global contemporary art market leader.

“I leave with my mind like a helicopter,” said David Yarrow, an artist.

If you’re like world-famous photographer Yarrow, your mind could be spinning when you step into Art Miami.

There are creations from paint on canvas to paper to paint brushes on canvas and everything else in between.

“I work with 3D technology and lenticular processes,” said Gary James McQueen, an artist.

If you have zero idea what that means, you’re in luck because you don’t need to know, you just have to look and feel what McQueen’s pieces will say to you.

“I’m always trying to immerse the viewer into my art, so you can almost step into it,” he said.

McQueen is one of the hundreds of artists on display for the 33rd edition of Art Week.

That staff told 7News that it is sure to draw a crowd of more than 75,000 people.

“By Herald Plaza, that place is going to be packed and you got all that construction going on on Biscayne Boulevard in the area of 395,” Steven J. Gray said.

Spectators are expected to see a sea of red when it comes to driving near these fine pieces of art because people near and far will be coming to Miami to get their hands on some of the most sought-after pieces.

“From the likes of Andy Warhol, Picasso, we even have Chagall,” said Nick Korniloff, executive vice president and art director.

It will be easy to immerse yourself in the inspiration of art education.

“The fair is for acquiring art, but it’s also there to educate people and give them that cultural experience,” Korniloff said.

The festivities kick off with a VIP preview benefiting the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). Renowned luxury jewelry brand Yvel, celebrated for its exceptional creations, returns as the Official Jeweler, adding a touch of glamour to the affair.

Marking the beginning of one of South Florida’s busiest times of the year, Art Miami stands as the original and longest-running contemporary art fair in the region. But the artistic frenzy doesn’t stop there.

As the week unfolds, the spotlight shifts to the iconic Miami Beach Convention Center, where Art Basel, boasting art from nearly 300 galleries, will captivate audiences starting Friday, December 8.

Art Miami and Art Basel set the stage for an immersive experience, offering a unique opportunity to immerse in the world’s most significant artworks from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10.

For more details and a glimpse of the extraordinary exhibits, visit artmiami.com.

