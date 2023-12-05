MIAMI (WSVN) - The art world’s spotlight turns to South Florida as the 33rd annual Art Miami unveils its VIP opening Tuesday, marking the commencement of one of the most anticipated events in contemporary and modern art.

With 170 international galleries, this original and longest-running art fair promises a visual feast at CONTEXT Art Miami, located at One Herald Plaza in downtown Miami.

As the epicenter of Art Week, this edition will feature over 900 artists, showcasing investment-quality paintings, sculptures, and more. From London to Tokyo, Paris to Miami, the event spans 31 countries, solidifying its status as a global contemporary art market leader.

The festivities kick off with a VIP preview benefiting the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). Renowned luxury jewelry brand Yvel, celebrated for its exceptional creations, returns as the Official Jeweler, adding a touch of glamour to the affair.

Marking the beginning of one of South Florida’s busiest times of the year, Art Miami stands as the original and longest-running contemporary art fair in the region. But the artistic frenzy doesn’t stop there.

As the week unfolds, the spotlight shifts to the iconic Miami Beach Convention Center, where Art Basel, boasting art from nearly 300 galleries, will captivate audiences starting Friday, December 8.

Art Miami and Art Basel set the stage for an immersive experience, offering a unique opportunity to immerse in the world’s most significant artworks from December 5 to December 10.

For more details and a glimpse of the extraordinary exhibits, visit artmiami.com.

