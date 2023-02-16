MIAMI (WSVN) - There’s lot to do across South Florida as another tradition sails into town. It’s going to be a big and busy President’s Day weekend with two shows returning to town.

It will be Art Wynwood’s 10th year after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests who visit the exhibit will be able to see art with prices upwards of $250,000.

Also at the exhibit, will be artwork from 50 local artists and artists from across the world with styles ranging from modern graffiti to traditional art.

During the weekend, art lovers can also visit the Coconut Grove Art Festival, which is in it’s 59th year.

It is expected that 80,000 people with nearly 300 international artists will be in attendance.

“It’s a family day. You can go down here and your family can find something to do all day long,” said Monty Trainer, Coconut Grove Arts Festival president. “There’s so much going on for everybody. We’re striving to be one of the top festivals in the country, and we have been for many, many years and we want to keep that status.”

Also happening this weekend is the Miami International Boat Show that features boats and expensive yachts of all sizes.

The prices of these vessels reaching the $1 million mark.

The doors for Art Wynwood open Thursday at 6 p.m.

