Art Basel gallery wall vandal appears in court

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of vandalizing a gallery wall at Art Basel Miami Beach appeared in court.

Roderick Webber, 46, allegedly wrote on the walls where a taped expensive banana was once on exhibit in Miami Beach, last month.

Cellphone video showed the words, “Epstein didn’t kill himself” written in red lipstick on the empty wall.

A day before Webb’s alleged stunt, New York-based performance artist David Datuna ripped the banana off the wall and ate it.

He called the act, “Hungry artist.”

Datuna was able to walk free that same day.

However, Webber wasn’t so lucky.

He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.

“What I did is not a big deal,” Webber said. “If we’re continuing the theme of performance art, this is what needs to be done. The reality that we’re moving forward in is a dystopian, Orwellian future, and we need to speak out against that. If you’re an artist and you’re not speaking to these things, then what the hell are you doing? You’re in the wrong profession.”

The judge gave Webber the opportunity to pay a $320 fine and do some community service to close the case, but he declined the deal.

Webber is due back in court on Feb. 19.

