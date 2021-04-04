Art Acevedo, who led Houston’s police, to be sworn in as Miami Police chief

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department’s next top cop will be sworn in this week.

Incoming City of Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo comes to the Magic City from Houston, where he led the nation’s fourth largest police department for five years.

He will be sworn in at a ceremony on Monday.

The incoming chief attended a roll call for the department’s central division C-shift, Thursday night.

Acevedo shared several pictures on Twitter. He wrote, “These are the great group of women and men who work all night to keep the people of Miami safe.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.