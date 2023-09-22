HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities made an arrest in connection to a fire that broke out at a Homestead restaurant.

On Monday, Mama Mia Pizzeria, located at Washington Avenue and Northeast Sixth Street, fell victim to an act of arson.

Officials reported that the fire was caused by two propane tanks that were intentionally set ablaze, resulting in minor damage to the exterior of the business.

Juan Mejias Martinez, 59, is now facing charges of arson and resisting arrest.

Police said that he was captured on camera committing the crime.

Martinez appeared before a judge on Friday as the investigation into the incident continues.

