MIAMI (WSVN) - An arson investigation is underway after a raging inferno tore through a mechanic shop in Miami on Friday morning.

At 5:20 a.m., the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a fire at the scene. Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle fire raging on the exterior of the mechanic shop located near the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 79th Street. Investigation underway after an inferno engulfed a Miami mechanic shop.

Video footage from the scene captured the flames shooting out from multiple vehicles parked within the premises.

Their fire attack, which included extending hand lines, quickly brought the situation under control. Within minutes, the inferno was contained, and the fire was prevented from spreading to the interior of the structure. The business was closed at the time of the incident.

As a result, there have been no reported injuries related to the fire, but fire officials said six vehicles sustained damages due to the fire’s intensity.

According to the Miami Fire Investigation Unit and Miami Police, they are investigating some suspects who possibly caused the fire.

The owner of the shop also spoke to police and is attempting to salvage what he can.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.