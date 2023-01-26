MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to reports of a duplex fire near Northwest 11th Court and Northwest 12th Avenue, Thursday morning.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting through the roof.

Authorities are treating the incident as arson.

As a result of the scene, traffic off Interstate 95 at the State Road 112 exit has been shut.

Police said in a tweet to “please avoid the area along Northwest 11 Court to 12 Avenue between Northwest 39th St to 41st Street in reference to an ongoing arson investigation with @CityofMiamiFire.”

Drivers can take Northwest 10th, 17th or 22nd avenues as an alternate route.

The fire was under control within five minutes.

A family of four including a baby from the adjacent unit are being displaced. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist them.

Paramedics rushed a adult male to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

