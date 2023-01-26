MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to reports of a duplex fire near Northwest 11th Court and Northwest 12th Avenue, Thursday morning.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting through the roof.

Authorities are treating the incident as arson.

As a result of the scene, traffic off Interstate 95 at the State Road 112 exit has been shut.

Police said in a tweet to “please avoid the area along Northwest 11 Court to 12 Avenue between Northwest 39th St to 41st Street in reference to an ongoing arson investigation with @CityofMiamiFire.”

Drivers can take Northwest 10th, 17th or 22nd avenues as an alternate route.

The fire was under control within five minutes.

A family of four including a baby from the adjacent unit are being displaced. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist them.

Paramedics rushed a adult male to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox