MIAMI (WSVN) - Weeks after a man was arrested, accused of shooting a maintenance worker and causing a fire that destroyed a downtown Miami four-story building, prosecutors have dropped two of the charges against him.

On June 10, 73-year-old Juan Francisco Figueroa was arrested in connection to the shooting of maintenance worker Feder-One Biotte and causing the fire at Temple Court Apartments.

On Friday, prosecutors with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office dropped the arson and firearm charges against Figueroa due to not having enough substantial evidence.

However, Figueroa is still charged with the attempted murder of Biotte. The 30-year-old victim who continues to recover from his injuries.

After the fire was extinguished, the City of Miami said the apartment building “poses an imminent risk of collapse” and was later torn down, displacing nearly 50 residents.

Figueroa is still being held without bond.

